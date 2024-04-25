'Taylor Swift Act' and other efforts target sky-high concert ticket prices

ARTISTS BACK FEDERAL BILL

On Thursday, 250 artists including Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, Green Day and Fall Out Boy voiced support for the Fans First Act, a bill pending in the US Senate. No votes on the measure have been scheduled.

The legislation would prevent speculative ticket sales when a seller does not have a ticket. It also would require "all-in" pricing, outlaw deceptive websites and strengthen enforcement of penalties for bot usage to scoop up tickets.

"We are joining together to say that the current system is broken," the artists said in a letter to congressional sponsors of the legislation. "Predatory resellers and secondary platforms engage in deceptive ticketing practices to inflate ticket prices and deprive fans of the chance to see their favorite artists at a fair price."

So-called spec tickets often are advertised with warnings such as "only 4 left!," falsely suggesting to consumers that they should buy immediately or miss out. In some cases, actual tickets never turn up or brokers send fraudulent tickets.

Ticket-selling platforms said they supported some of the proposed legislative changes.

Ticketmaster, a unit of Live Nation Entertainment that sells primary and secondary tickets, said it backed bans on speculative sales and deceptive websites, as well as better enforcement of anti-bot legislation.

StubHub "does not allow the sale of speculative tickets, and sellers found to be in breach of our seller policy face consequences such as fines and removal from the platform," a company spokesperson said. If a buyer has an issue, "StubHub will find an equivalent or better ticket to get a buyer into an event, or provide a full refund."

The company said it supports US House and Senate versions of a bill called the Ticket Act. The House version would outlaw speculative ticketing, among other practices, while the Senate measure calls for all-in pricing.

Venues and artist groups have formed a coalition called Fix the Tix, led by the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA), that is pushing for passage of the Fans First Act, which they say offers the strongest protections for ticket buyers.

Stephen Parker, executive director of NIVA, said that bill is "the most fan- and artist-friendly ticketing legislation that Congress has ever introduced."

"It makes illegal the abusive, predatory behaviour from predatory resale platforms and ticket brokers," he said, and also calls for a national evaluation of the ticket resale market.