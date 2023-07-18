ICC ruling opens way to investigation on killings in Philippines

Appeals judges at the International Criminal Court (ICC) have cleared the way for an investigation into thousands of killings during the Philippines' "war on drugs", a move families of victims and rights groups hailed as another step towards justice.

In a ruling on Jul 18, the ICC appeals judges rejected an attempt by the Philippines to block an investigation into the bloody anti-narcotics campaign of former President Rodrigo Duterte. His representative said he would ignore the decision.

Duterte "has always maintained that as an independent and sovereign state, only Philippine courts can try any crime committed in Philippine territory", Duterte's former spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

The former president "will face all his accusers anytime but before Philippine courts and before Filipino judges only", Roque said.