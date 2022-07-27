Thai businesses cash in on cannabis, from milk tea to toothpaste

Thai businesses are cashing in with cannabis-infused products like toothpaste, tea, soaps and snacks after the government legalised the plant and its extract this year, generating a wave of interest in the drug.

"It gives me a deep and comfortable sleep," said Pakpoom Charoenbunna, 32, who buys a cannabis-infused drink from his regular milk-tea vendor.

Thailand became the first Southeast Asian country to legalise marijuana in 2018 for medical use and research.

Last month, Thailand decriminalised the entire plant. Dropping cannabis from its narcotics list has led to an explosion of recreational use.

Officially, commercial products approved by the food and drug regulator can contain cannabidiol (CBD), a chemical in cannabis that does not make users high.