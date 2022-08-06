Lack of trust, political will shackling Myanmar peace process, ASEAN envoy says

A lack of trust and political will is stifling Myanmar's peace process and the Southeast Asian bloc ASEAN will keep shunning its ruling generals, unless they engage opponents and make concrete progress, a special regional envoy said on Saturday.

Prak Sokhonn, Cambodia's deputy prime minister and chair of this week's regional foreign ministers' meetings, said he would not give up on Myanmar, even though he had seen no willingness from any party to give up their fight.

Myanmar has been trapped in a spiral of violence since the military seized power last year and ended a decade of tentative democracy, triggering a backlash of protests, strikes and armed resistance that the generals have met with deadly force.