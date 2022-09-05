Jailed Malaysian ex-PM Najib seeks royal pardon

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has applied for a royal pardon, the speaker of parliament said on Monday, less than two weeks after he was sent to jail for 12 years for corruption.

Malaysia's top court on Aug 23 had rejected an appeal by Najib, 69, to set aside his conviction on graft and money laundering charges in a case linked to a multibillion-dollar scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Najib, who has also been fined nearly $50 million, has consistently denied wrongdoing.

According to Malaysia's constitution, any lawmaker sentenced to more than a year in prison will automatically lose their seat in parliament, unless they apply for a pardon from the monarch within 14 days.