Nearly half a million spoiled ballots in Cambodia election: poll body

Cambodia's election commission said on Tuesday that nearly half a million ballots were spoiled in the national election last month, which critics have called a sham as all opposition parties were barred from contesting.

Having ruled for nearly 40 years, Prime Minister Hun Sen will hand over power to his son later this month after the ruling Cambodian People Party (CPP) scored an easy victory in the July 23 election.

The CPP won 80% of a total of 8.2 million votes cast, the National Election Committee (NEC) said on Tuesday, the first official announcement of the results.