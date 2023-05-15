Thai Move Forward leader seeks opposition alliance after election win

The leader of Thailand's opposition Move Forward Party said on Monday he had been in contact with at least five opposition parties on forming a coalition and warned any attempt to interfere in the election outcome will come at "a hefty price".

Pita Limjaroenrat, 42, whose party came in first in Sunday's election, closely followed by populist opposition heavyweight Pheu Thai, said he has proposed an alliance that would command 309 seats and he was ready to be prime minister.