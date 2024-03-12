Thai election body to ask court to disband Move Forward party

Thailand's Election Commission on Tuesday said it would ask a court to dissolve the opposition Move Forward party over concerns the party's campaign to change a law against insulting the monarchy undermines the country's system of governance.

The commission's decision followed a ruling by the Constitutional Court in January that said Move Forward, which won last year's general election, had violated the constitution with its plans to change the lese majeste law.

The court ruling found the party's proposed amendments to article 112 of the criminal code constituted an attempt to destroy Thailand's constitutional monarchy.

"There is evidence that Move Forward undermines the democratic system with the king as the head of state," the Election Commission said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Election Commission has considered and analysed the Constitutional Court verdict and has decided unanimously to ask the Constitutional Court to dissolve the Move Forward party."