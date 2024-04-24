Three new justices appointed to Bangladesh’s top appeals court

Their terms will take effect from the date of their appointment.

Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan, Justice M Enayetur Rahim, Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam, Justice Md Abu Zafor Siddique, and Justice Jahangir Hossain are the five other members of the Appellate Division.

Born on Apr 7, 1958, Justice Shahinur Islam obtained his law degree from Rajshahi University and joined the judicial service as a munsif, a civil court judge, in 1983.

He was promoted to district and sessions judge in Narail and Habiganj districts in 2001 and served as a member of the Dhaka Administrative Tribunal in the same capacity.

He worked as a registrar of the International Crimes Tribunal since 2010 and became a member of the second tribunal in 2012. He was elevated to additional judge of the High Court in 2013. He was later nominated again as a member of the International Crimes Tribunal-2.

Born on Jun 1, 1957, Justice Hafiz obtained his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in law from Dhaka University. He joined the Dhaka Judge Court as a lawyer in 1982 and was enrolled in the High Court Division of the Supreme Court in 1985. He was appointed as an additional judge of the High Court in 2003 and appointed as a judge of the same division in 2005.

Born on Jul 1, 1958, Justice Kashefa obtained her Bachelor’s and Master’s in English and Bachelor of Law (LLB) degree from Dhaka University. She later completed her second Master's in Law from the University of London.

He was enrolled as a lawyer in 1995 and started working as a High Court lawyer in 2003. She was elevated as an additional judge of the High Court Division in 2013 and became a permanent judge of the same division afterwards.