Arizona's top court revives 19th century abortion ban

VOTERS MAY DECIDE

Fourteen other states have banned nearly all abortions since the US Supreme Court's 2022 ruling. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Monday said access to abortion should be determined by the states, and stopped short of proposing a national ban that could imperil his chances with voters in swing states like Arizona in the November election.

Asked if Trump's campaign had any response to Tuesday's ruling, a spokesperson, Karoline Leavitt, said in a statement the former president "could not have been more clear. These are decisions for people of each state to make."

In Arizona, the issue could ultimately be decided by the voters, after a group of abortion rights advocates last week said it gathered enough signatures to create a November ballot measure that would enshrine in the state's constitution a right to an abortion until fetal viability.

Abortion rights measures have prevailed everywhere they have been on the ballot since the Supreme Court's decision.

Planned Parenthood sued the state in 1971 to challenge the 1864 law, which banned abortions except to save a woman's life and imposed up to five years in prison on anyone performing an abortion.

A judge ruled in Planned Parenthood's favor and issued an order blocking the law following the US Supreme Court's landmark Roe v Wade ruling.

In September 2022, after Roe was overturned, a court granted a request filed by the then-Republican attorney general to allow prosecutors to enforce the 1864 ban, but a state appellate court once again blocked it.

Vice Chief Justice Ann Timmer, in an opinion joined by Chief Justice Robert Brutinel, dissented from Tuesday's ruling, saying if the legislature had intended for the near-total abortion ban to take effect, it could have done so during its 2023 session.

"I would leave it to the people and the legislature to determine Arizona’s course in the wake of Roe’s demise," she wrote.