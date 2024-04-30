Two, including wife, sentenced to death for murder of husband over extramarital affair in Gopalganj

Both 38-year-old Subarna Barei and 40-year-old Monmath Barei are absconding

A Gopalganj court has sentenced two people to death for killing a man over an extramarital affair.

Additional District and Session Judge Maksudur Rahman delivered the verdict in the absence of both convicts on Tuesday, state counsel Subhash Chandra Joydhar said.

The death row convicts are 38-year-old Subarna Barei, wife of Kamalesh Barei from the district’s Kotalipara Upazila, and her paramour 40-year-old Monmath Barei. Both of them are absconding.

Kamalesh used to work as a carpenter. His wife had an affair with Monmath, a resident of the same village, according to the case dossier.

The couple had a row when Kamalesh learned about the affair. Subarna and Monmath then made a plan to kill Kamalesh.

On Mar 2, 2020, Subarna spiked Kamalesh’s dinner with drugs. His body was buried in the ground next to a water body after the murder.

Police recovered Kamalesh’s body three months after the incident. The victim’s brother, Ramesh Barei, started a case at Kotalipara Police Station against the convicts on May 30 of that year.

The investigating officer in the case, Sub-Inspector Md Abdul Karim, pressed charges against the two in October 2020.

The court delivered the verdict after indicting the two following the testimonies.

The law enforcers had arrested the convicts after filing the case. Later, they were freed on bail and never appeared before the court again, the state counsel said.