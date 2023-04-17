Stress seen as major cause of Indian military fratricides, suicides

According to official data made public in February 2020, the junior defence minister told parliament that there were seven killed in the army between 2016 and 2020, two in the air force and none in the navy during the same period.

The minister said that to prevent such cases the ministry had launched a mental health programme in 2009, which focuses on stress management, and those at high risk of combat stress are identified and counselled.

Retired Major-General A.P. Singh said that the Bathinda incident was not a case of accidental blue-on-blue killing.

"Internal frustration, revenge, fear of getting caught for a misdeed and bad relations between soldiers, are some of the main reasons," Singh said.

A 2020 study by a serving army officer and published by the United Service Institution of India, reported a “significant increase in stress levels” among army personnel in the last two decades due to operational and non-operational stressors.

“Presently more than half of Indian Army personnel seem to be under severe stress," it said, adding long exposure to counter insurgency and counter terrorism work was a factor.