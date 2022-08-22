    বাংলা

    At least 20 dead in central Afghanistan floods

    Flooding in Logar province injured 35 people, a spokesman of Afghanistan's disaster management authority says

    Reuters
    Published : 22 August 2022, 10:16 AM
    Updated : 22 August 2022, 10:16 AM

    At least 20 people have been killed in flash floods in central Afghanistan over the last 48 hours, a disaster management official said on Monday, with heavy rain destroying thousands of homes and damaging agricultural land.

    The country has been reeling from natural disasters this year, including a drought and a massive earthquake that killed over 1,000 people in June.

    "Twenty are dead, 35 have been injured due to flooding in Logar province," said Mohammad Nassim Haqqani, the spokesman for Afghanistan's disaster management authority.

    Unofficial reports put the toll much higher.

    The Taliban government, which took over the country last August, has struggled to cope with the disasters and has called for assistance.

    "We ask the international community, especially Islamic countries and humanitarian organisations, to urgently help the victims," Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a video message posted on social media.

    Global humanitarian agencies have provided assistance for months, but have warned that they needed more access and funding to avoid a humanitarian disaster with thousands left homeless and no access to shelter or clean drinking water.

