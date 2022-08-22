At least 20 dead in central Afghanistan floods

At least 20 people have been killed in flash floods in central Afghanistan over the last 48 hours, a disaster management official said on Monday, with heavy rain destroying thousands of homes and damaging agricultural land.

The country has been reeling from natural disasters this year, including a drought and a massive earthquake that killed over 1,000 people in June.

"Twenty are dead, 35 have been injured due to flooding in Logar province," said Mohammad Nassim Haqqani, the spokesman for Afghanistan's disaster management authority.