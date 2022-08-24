Sri Lanka's ousted president Rajapaksa may return home by early September

Sri Lanka's former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa may return home in about two weeks after fleeing a popular uprising in July, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday, depending in part on arrangements to secure his safety.

One of the sources said his return was partly linked to the costs of his stay in Thailand.

Rajapaksa fled Sri Lanka in the early hours of July 13 after massive protests engulfed Colombo and demonstrators angry with the country's economic devastation stormed his official residence and office. He resigned as president after reaching Singapore, from where he later flew to Thailand.

Sri Lankan media had reported Rajapaksa could come back on Wednesday, but the sources said the arrival had been deferred as talks continue between the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) and the government over his security and other concerns.