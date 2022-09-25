Family, supporters demand justice in alleged murder of Indian woman

Protesters in India's northern Uttarakhand state turned out on Sunday to demand an impartial probe into the alleged murder of a young woman who worked at a resort owned by the son of a former state minister, officials said on Sunday.

Police found the body of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari on Saturday near a bridge over the River Ganges in Rishikesh city. Local police said that preliminary investigations showed the body was thrown in a canal after Bhandari was killed.

She had worked as a receptionist at a resort owned by Pulkit Arya, the son of Vinod Arya who had served as a minister in the in Uttarakhand state government for India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) party.

Police said they had arrested Pulkit Arya, as well as a resort manager and an assistant manager on suspicion of murder.