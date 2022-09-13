Fodder dries up for Pakistan's cattle as floodwaters stay high

Farmers stranded by unprecedented floods that have submerged huge swathes of Pakistan are running low on feed for their cattle, officials said on Tuesday, as airdropping supplies proved a difficult task.

The floods caused by record monsoon rains and glacial melt in northern mountains have affected 33 million people and killed almost 1,400, sweeping away homes, transport, crops and livestock in damage estimated at $30 billion.

In the southern province of Sindh, one of the worst affected areas, farmers in several villages have braved the rising waters to stay on and try to keep alive their remaining cattle.