Pakistan’s new finance minister wants to take country out of ‘economic rut’

During a previous tenure ending in 2017, Dar said Pakistan was going to become the world's 18th strongest economy, but the South Asian country is facing economic turmoil, exacerbated by widespread floods estimated to have cost it nearly $30 billion.

Dar is taking office, for the fourth time, with the challenge of getting the economy out of one of its worst balance of payment crises that has seen foreign reserves falling to a month of imports.

The IMF board last month approved the seventh and eighth reviews of a bailout programme, allowing for a release of over $1.1 billion.

"Interest rate was lowest, the growth was highest, with the blessing of God, in decades, other macroeconomic indicators were excellent, reserves were highest, rupee was stable," Dar said on Monday of his 2013-17 tenure.

"So, we will be trying to get to that direction, that we stop the way the economy has been falling, and we change its direction."

The rupee rose 1.1% in interbank trading and over 3% in the open market after opening firmer in Monday's morning session as investors anticipated Dar's appointment, the state bank and forex exchange association said.

Dar has favoured a strong currency in his previous tenures as finance minister - from 1998-99, 2008 and 2013-17.

"The Dar factor is at play. There are memories of how he kept the dollar rate stable," said Fahad Rauf at Ismail Iqbal Securities.

"There is no way (the rupee) can sustainably move against the tide in the current scenario," Rauf said in reference to the dollar strengthening against all currencies.