Rahul Gandhi detained during Delhi protest

Rahul Gandhi sat alone while the authorities detained other lawmakers with him.

He said that he is not playing up their arrests by his protest and it was mainly against inflation, unemployment and to provide a voice for the people.

On Twitter, Congress posted a combination photo showing Rahul Gandhi's protest alongside a picture of his grandmother and former prime minister, Indira Gandhi, sitting similarly.

"History is repeating itself," the party tweeted in the Hindi text that accompanied the photo.

After an hour of the Congress MP’s protest, policemen forced him inside the bus alongside other detained lawmakers, according to NDTV.

"India is a police state, [Prime Minister Narendra] Modi is a king," Rahul Gandhi said while police moved him away.