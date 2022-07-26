Rahul Gandhi detained during Delhi protest

Authorities have detained Indian Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a road protest in Delhi while his mother Sonia Gandhi was being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate.
The opposition leader, surrounded by scores of policemen, was sitting at a high-security avenue near parliament and top government offices, NDTV reports.
The reasons for his protest range from price rises and general sales tax to the targeting of opposition leaders by probe agencies, according to the private broadcaster.
Rahul Gandhi sat alone while the authorities detained other lawmakers with him.
He said that he is not playing up their arrests by his protest and it was mainly against inflation, unemployment and to provide a voice for the people.
On Twitter, Congress posted a combination photo showing Rahul Gandhi's protest alongside a picture of his grandmother and former prime minister, Indira Gandhi, sitting similarly.
"History is repeating itself," the party tweeted in the Hindi text that accompanied the photo.
After an hour of the Congress MP’s protest, policemen forced him inside the bus alongside other detained lawmakers, according to NDTV.
"India is a police state, [Prime Minister Narendra] Modi is a king," Rahul Gandhi said while police moved him away.
Meanwhile, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has been undergoing a second round of quizzing at the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the National Herald case.
The party leader was accompanied by her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to the probe agency's office. Rahul Gandhi went there before joining the protest on Tuesday.
The Congress MPs have been protesting over the opposition “being silenced" in parliament a day after four party MPs were suspended for the entire monsoon session.
Authorities stopped the lawmakers, who planned to march towards the residence of the president, at the Vijay Chowk crossing.