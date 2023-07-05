Pakistan PM hopes for bailout approval from IMF board on July 12

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday that he hoped the $3 billion short-term bailout for Pakistan would be given final approval by the International Monetary Fund board when it meets on July 12.

After eight months of negotiations, both sides signed a staff-level agreement on Friday, to avert an imminent default on sovereign debt. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has said Pakistan will receive a first installment of $1.1 billion, but the IMF board's approval is needed before funds can be disbursed.

"The agreement will go through, God willing," Sharif said during a ceremony in Islamabad.

Sharif also thanked longtime allies China, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates for their support while his government was in negotiations with the IMF.