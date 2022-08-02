Pakistan helicopter goes missing with high-ranking army officers on board

A military helicopter with an army general and five others went missing on Monday during a flood relief operation in southern Pakistan, the army said.

The army aviation helicopter, which was helping with the operation in Lasbela district in southern Balochistan province had lost contact with air traffic control, the army said in a statement.

It said six people, including the army general, who commands southern 12 Corps were on board. The military did not say how long the helicopter had been missing.