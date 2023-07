Pakistan shares surge after IMF deal, autos gain on hopes of import restart

The index was up 2,414 points at 43,867 at 11:30 am local time (0630 GMT). In terms of points, the gain is on track to be its highest ever, and if the market sustains its current gains, it would be its biggest single-day gain in percentage terms since March 2009.

The Pakistan rupee PKR= was little moved, trading at 286 against the US dollar.

Among the key stocks to advance, automakers rose 6%-7.5% on expectations that import restrictions would be lifted under the IMF deal.

Several automakers including Pakistan Suzuki Motor Co had announced prolonged plant closures in 2023, citing import restrictions.

Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) and Pakistan Suzuki shares rose 7.5% to hit upper circuits while Indus Motor Co, which markets Toyota cars in the country, gained 6%.

"Auto sector stocks were trading at cheap valuations. With import ban lifted and $3.0 billion IMF deal secured, companies such as PSMC, INDU and HCAR will not face any issues in their respective supply chains," said Muhammad Iqbal Jawaid, an investment analyst at Arif Habib Limited.