    বাংলা

    Pakistan shares surge after IMF deal, autos gain on hopes of import restart

    Among the key stocks to advance, automakers rose 6%-7.5% on expectations that import restrictions would be lifted under the IMF deal

    Reuters
    Published : 3 July 2023, 07:33 AM
    Updated : 3 July 2023, 07:33 AM

    Pakistan's benchmark share index gained more than 6% on Monday in its first trading session after the crisis-struck country secured funding from the International Monetary Fund, with auto stocks rising on hopes import restrictions would be eased.

    Pakistan secured a $3 billion short-term financial package from the IMF on Friday, giving the South Asian economy some much-awaited respite as it teeters on the brink of default.

    "Today's gain in benchmark KSE 100 Index will likely to be highest in the history of Pakistan Stock exchange," Topline Securities said in a tweet.

    The index was up 2,414 points at 43,867 at 11:30 am local time (0630 GMT). In terms of points, the gain is on track to be its highest ever, and if the market sustains its current gains, it would be its biggest single-day gain in percentage terms since March 2009.

    The Pakistan rupee PKR= was little moved, trading at 286 against the US dollar.

    Among the key stocks to advance, automakers rose 6%-7.5% on expectations that import restrictions would be lifted under the IMF deal.

    Several automakers including Pakistan Suzuki Motor Co had announced prolonged plant closures in 2023, citing import restrictions.

    Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) and Pakistan Suzuki shares rose 7.5% to hit upper circuits while Indus Motor Co, which markets Toyota cars in the country, gained 6%.

    "Auto sector stocks were trading at cheap valuations. With import ban lifted and $3.0 billion IMF deal secured, companies such as PSMC, INDU and HCAR will not face any issues in their respective supply chains," said Muhammad Iqbal Jawaid, an investment analyst at Arif Habib Limited.

    "All the necessary parts required for the assembly of vehicles will be available on time."

    RELATED STORIES
    Pakistan's Finance Minister Ishaq Dar gestures during a news conference in Islamabad, Pakistan, May 25, 2017. REUTERS
    What Pakistan needs to do under the IMF programme
    The IMF and Pakistan have struck a staff-level agreement for the provision on $3 billion in bailout funds under a stand-by arrangement
    Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets with managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, in Paris, France Jun 22, 2023.
    Pakistan, IMF agree on crucial $3bn bailout
    The funding, spread over nine months, is higher than expected for Pakistan
    Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets with managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, in Paris, France June 22, 2023. Press Information Department (PID)/Handout via REUTERS
    Pakistan hopes for IMF bailout decision in a day or two
    Islamabad has been waiting for a deal after taking policy and fiscal tightening decisions required by the IMF
    The International Monetary Fund (IMF) headquarters building is seen in Washington, US, Apr 8, 2019.
    Pakistan's 2024 budget a missed opportunity: IMF
    The draft FY24 Budget misses an opportunity to broaden the tax base in a more progressive way, IMF's resident representative for Pakistan said

    Opinion

    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan