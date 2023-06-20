Modi says criticism of India's stance on Russia not widespread in US

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India's stance on Russia in the Ukraine conflict has not faced widespread criticism in the United States.

Asked in an interview with the Wall Street Journal about critical comments in the US for not taking a more forceful stance against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Modi said: "I don't think this type of perception is widespread in the US."

"I think India’s position is well known and well understood in the entire world. The world has full confidence that India’s top-most priority is peace."

Modi left on Tuesday on a state visit to the US billed as a turning point for bilateral relations, with deeper cooperation in defence and high technology in focus.

New Delhi has refused to condemn its old ally Russia for the war in Ukraine and has increased its trade with Moscow to record levels, driven largely by imports of Russian oil.