Pakistan bombing puts focus on its struggle with Islamist militants

A suicide bombing that killed at least 45 people at a political rally in Pakistan on Sunday has again brought into focus the challenges in keeping Islamist militants at bay.

Pakistan has seen a resurgence of attacks by Islamist militants since last year when a ceasefire between the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Islamabad broke down.

Following are some details of Pakistan's tussle with hardline Islamists:

* Militants have mainly operated out of Pakistan's former tribal areas that border Afghanistan in the northwest. This region was known as the semi-autonomous Federally Administered Tribal Areas until a 2018 merger with neighbouring Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

* The region saw an influx of Islamist guerrilla fighters in the 1980s, and the Taliban and al Qaeda after the US-led campaign in Afghanistan began in 2001.

* The TTP, which has carried out some of the bloodiest attacks inside Pakistan since its formation in 2007, is an umbrella organisation of various hardline Sunni Islamist groups operating individually in Pakistan.

* Since the TTP is formed of several groups, some of which have splintered previously, it makes it difficult for Pakistani authorities to hold peace talks with them. The group has distanced itself from Sunday's attack and its spokesperson has condemned it.