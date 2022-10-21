Nepal inflation surges to 8.64% ahead of elections

Nepal's annual inflation surged to 8.64% for the month that ended in mid-September compared with 3.49% a year earlier, central bank data showed on Friday, presenting a challenge for the ruling alliance ahead of a general election.

The rate has stayed around the highest levels since 2016 and is driven by high prices of food and fuel. Like many other countries, Nepal is also seeing a dip in its foreign exchange reserves and higher pump prices due to the Ukraine war.

The country's five-party ruling coalition, led by the centrist Nepali Congress party that has been in government since July last year, will compete against a loose alliance of the main communist opposition and royalists in the Nov. 20 vote for the 275-member parliament.

For both sides, addressing the high cost of living would be a priority during the ongoing festival season in the Himalayan country of 30 million people.