A year of Taliban rule gives Afghanistan security, but little hope

Like many Afghans, she asked that only her first name be used for fear of reprisal.

Jawed, from southern Helmand province, which saw heavy fighting in the past, said security had improved dramatically since the Taliban returned to power 20 years after they were ousted by US-backed forced, but also noted rampant inflation.

The last time the Taliban ruled Afghanistan in the late 1990s, women could not work, girls were banned from school and strict Islamic law was brutally enforced, including through public executions.

Civil society and independent media have also shrunk, with many of its members leaving the country. The UN's mission to Afghanistan said in a recent review the group was limiting dissent by arresting journalists, activists and protesters.

A Taliban spokesman had rejected the UN's report and said arbitrary arrests were not allowed.

The country's administration continues to be considered a caretaker government or 'de facto' authority with acting ministers, whose decisions can be overturned by the group's supreme spiritual leader, based in the southern city of Kandahar.

Some constitutional and legal experts say that it is not always clear how the legal and moral Islamic code of Sharia will be interpreted and applied in practice.

"The most obvious problem is there is no uniformity of law," said Zalmai Nishat, an Afghan constitutional expert who previously worked as a government adviser.

"Now it's at the whims of the (Taliban) leader in Kandahar and also at the whims of those who are leading on his behalf ... that's the problem, it's the unpredictability."