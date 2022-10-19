    বাংলা

    Pakistan seeks billions of dollars in new loans after floods

    The country needs 'huge sums of money' for 'mega undertakings' such as rebuilding roads, bridges and other infrastructure damaged or washed away, the country's PM said

    Reuters
    Published : 19 Oct 2022, 02:37 AM
    Updated : 19 Oct 2022, 02:37 AM

    Pakistan will ask international lenders for billions of dollars in loans after devastating floods exacerbated the South Asian nation's economic crisis, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

    "We are not asking for any kind of measure [such as] a rescheduling or a moratorium," the country's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif told the Financial Times. "We are asking for additional funds."

    The country needs "huge sums of money" for "mega undertakings" such as rebuilding roads, bridges and other infrastructure damaged or washed away, the FT quoted Sharif as saying.

    Sharif did not specify the amount Pakistan is seeking, but repeated an estimate of $30 billion of flood losses, the report said.

    Earlier this month, the United Nations raised its humanitarian aid appeal for Pakistan five-fold to $816 million from $160 million, as a surge in water-borne diseases and fear of growing hunger pose new dangers after the unprecedented floods.

    The European Union also scaled up its flood assistance to 30 million euros ($29.57 million).

    A decline in Pakistan's currency is also pushing up the cost of imports, borrowing and debt servicing, and will further exacerbate inflation already running at a multi-decade high of 27.3%.

    The estimated $30 billion in damage to the economy from the floods along with rising concerns about Islamabad's ability to raise money to meet external financing requirements has worsened the situation.

    RELATED STORIES
    Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe looks on during an interview with Reuters at Presidential Secretariat, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka Aug 18, 2022.
    Sri Lanka president discusses debt restructuring with China
    The country is facing its worst economic crisis in more than seven decades and is renegotiating around $30 billion of foreign debt with bilateral creditors
    Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel check the bags of a scooterist as part of security checking in Srinagar, October 12, 2021.
    India axes rule on Kashmir voting rights
    Kashmir is claimed in full but ruled in part by nuclear arch-rivals India and Pakistan, who have fought two of their three wars over control of the Himalayan territory
    The photo shows a passenger bus on fire in Sindh’s Nooriabad
    17 die in Pakistan bus fire
    Around 35 people were travelling in the bus and 10 of them were injured
    The UN said its aid agencies were distributing food in the Banke district, western Nepal
    33 die in Nepal flooding, landslides
    At least 110 people have died in flood and rain-related disasters in the country this year, authorities say

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher