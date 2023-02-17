Islamists storm Karachi police station, killing at least two people

Police snipers took up positions near the station and all lights in the area were switched off. The Karachi police surgeon told Reuters that two people had been killed and three wounded.

A huge explosion was heard inside the station after a series of blasts when it was first attacked.

The Pakistani Taliban, or Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), took responsibility for the attack in a message sent by their spokesman to journalists.

"Can't exactly tell how many terrorists have entered but there are at least more than five," Deputy Inspector General Irfan Baloch told Reuters.