US commits to Afghan asset talks despite frustration with Taliban

US President Joe Biden's administration will press ahead with talks on releasing billions of dollars in Afghanistan's foreign-held assets despite the late al Qaeda leader's presence in Kabul and foot-dragging by the Taliban and Afghan central bank, according to three sources with knowledge of the situation.

The decision to pursue the initiative to help stabilise Afghanistan's collapsed economy underscores growing concern in Washington over a humanitarian crisis as the United Nations warns that nearly half the country's 40 million people face "acute hunger" as winter approaches.

At the core of the US-led effort is a plan to transfer billions in foreign-held Afghan central bank assets into a proposed Swiss-based trust fund. Disbursements would be made with the help of an international board and bypass the Taliban, many of whose leaders are under US and UN sanctions.

The Islamist extremists presented a counterproposal in talks in Doha in late June.

US State Department and Treasury officials told independent analysts at an Aug 11 briefing - 12 days after a CIA drone strike killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri on a balcony of his Kabul safehouse - they will pursue the talks despite frustration with the pace, two sources said on condition of anonymity.

The Taliban and Afghan central bank – known by the initials DAB - are not acting swiftly, a US official said, according to one source. "The Taliban sit on their hands and it's infuriating."