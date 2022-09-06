'Start my life from zero': Poor Pakistanis face heavy cost of floods

HELP ARRIVING?

With Pakistan saddled by heavy debt and international humanitarian agencies overwhelmed by global demand for assistance, Pakistan's families may have to fund much of the cost of recovery themselves.

Under existing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial policy, farmers can receive compensation of 5,000 rupees ($23) per acre for damage to crops and orchards, with each family eligible for a maximum of 50,000 rupees, said Taimur Ali, media coordinator for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Disaster Management Authority.

That could potentially be raised after a fuller assessment of the damage, he added.

The provincial government also has announced it will provide up to $1,370 in compensation for each damaged home, and has distributed 1.75 billion rupees ($7.9 million) for rescue and relief efforts since the start of July, he said.

The International Monetary Fund last week agreed to release $1.1 billion in funding for cash-strapped Pakistan, with politicians saying the money would help keep the inflation-racked economy afloat.

But farmers, especially, are not sure the support on offer will be enough, as some say their fields have been devastated and the land will need to be restored before planting again.

Sher Alam, 47, of Mera Khel Sholgara village on the outskirts of Charsadda city, lost his sugarcane crop after heavy floods swept his land on Aug. 26.

He has already borrowed $450 to repay the lender who provided the seeds and fertiliser for this year's ruined crop and is now seeking another $230 loan to pay for help to restore his farmland - something he will have to do in his spare time.

Alam, who has five children, said he had found a job at a private parking lot in Charsadda to make ends meet.

With his flattened crop now good only for animal feed rather than the lucrative sugar he expected, "I don't know how I can survive," he said, sitting under a tree in front of his home.

The United Nations' Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has said that about 2 million acres of crops have been spoiled by flooding in Pakistan, which could not only affect the economy but also put food security at risk.