No fuel, no hope: Sri Lankans flee crisis in mass brain drain

Yoosoof, for one, did not know when - or if - they would ever be back.

"It took a long time to convince my husband (to leave Sri Lanka) because he was someone who believed in the country and wanted to stay," said the 30-year-old.

But by March, she said the crisis - which saw fuel shortages spiral into economic meltdown alongside political protests that ousted the president - had made daily life too hard.

"We realised that if we do not jump ship (soon) it was going to be difficult for us (to leave the country)."

From Tunisia to Haiti to Pakistan, spiralling inflation is driving millions into poverty worldwide, sparking protests and mass unrest, with even rich countries feeling the squeeze.

Since March, Sri Lankans have faced severe shortages of fuel and cooking gas due to fast-dwindling foreign currency reserves. Medicine and food essentials such as milk powder ran short and unrest swelled against the powers that be.