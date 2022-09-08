Pakistanis throw up barriers against rising floodwaters; 12 more die

People were building barriers in some parts of Pakistan on Thursday to hold back rising waters that have engulfed nearly a third of the country after weeks of rain, while officials said 12 more deaths took the toll to 1,355.

Hundreds of thousands have been forced from their homes in a disaster blamed on climate change estimated to have caused losses of about $10 billion, disrupting the lives of nearly 33 million of a population of 220 million.

People worked to strengthen an existing dyke as floodwaters threatened the town of Bhan Syedabad in the southern province of Sindh, one of the worst-hit regions.