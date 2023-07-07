Court rejects India's objections over water treaty arbitration

The Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) in The Hague on Thursday rejected India's objections to a Pakistan-initiated procedure over water use in the Indus River basin, reopening a procedure that had been blocked many years.

The South Asian neighbours have been arguing over hydroelectric projects on the shared Indus River and its tributaries for decades, with Pakistan complaining that India's planned hydropower dams will cut flows on the river which feeds 80% of its irrigated agriculture.