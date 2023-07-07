    বাংলা

    Court rejects India's objections over water treaty arbitration

    The South Asian neighbours have been arguing over hydroelectric projects on the shared Indus River and its tributaries for decades

    Reuters
    Published : 6 July 2023, 07:20 PM
    Updated : 6 July 2023, 07:20 PM

    The Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) in The Hague on Thursday rejected India's objections to a Pakistan-initiated procedure over water use in the Indus River basin, reopening a procedure that had been blocked many years.

    The South Asian neighbours have been arguing over hydroelectric projects on the shared Indus River and its tributaries for decades, with Pakistan complaining that India's planned hydropower dams will cut flows on the river which feeds 80% of its irrigated agriculture.

    To resolve the dispute, Pakistan sought resolution through PCA arbitration proceedings in 2016, prompting India to request that the World Bank appoint a neutral expert under the terms of the treaty. India has boycotted The Hague court proceedings and questioned the competence of the court.

    "In a unanimous decision, which is binding on the Parties and without appeal, the Court rejected each of the objections raised by India and determined that the Court is competent to consider and determine the disputes set forth in Pakistan's Request for Arbitration," the court said in a statement.

    It gave no details on when and how the case will continue, but added that it will address the interpretation and application of the bilateral Indus Water Treaty, notably the provisions on hydro-electric projects, as well as the legal effect of past decisions of dispute resolution bodies under the Treaty.

    India says the construction of its Kishanganga and Ratle Hydro Electric projects is allowed by the treaty.

    RELATED STORIES
    Signage is seen for British utility company Thames Water at a repair site in London, Britain, June 28, 2023.
    Thames Water investors reluctant to stump up cash, regulator says
    Thames Water, which serves around 15 million customers or more than a fifth of Britain's population, is seeking to raise an additional 1 billion pounds in equity to help upgrade its infrastructure
    The logo for Twitter is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, US, June 1, 2022.
    Indian high court dismisses Twitter's plea against govt
    The US-based firm had last year asked the court to overturn some government orders to remove content from the social media platform
    Teresa Xu speaks to the media outside the No. 3 Intermediate People's Court before a court hearing of her suit against a Beijing hospital for rejecting her request to freeze her eggs on the grounds that she is unmarried, in Beijing, China May 9, 2023. REUTERS
    China takes 'appropriate' action in row with India over journalists
    A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Chinese reporters had been treated unfairly in India for years
    Women lower plastic containers attached to a rope to draw water from a well in Telamwadi, near Mumbai, India, May 16, 2023.
    Women, children trek miles to get water near Mumbai
    Even though their homes are not far from a dam that provides water to the metropolis, villagers say supplies run short from March to May every year

    Opinion

    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan