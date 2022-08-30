Pakistan says IMF board has approved over $1.1bn in bailout funds

The funds will be a lifeline to the South Asian country, currently suffering from devastating floods, whose foreign exchange reserves have fallen to levels that cover only a month of exports and whose economy has wrangled with a massive current account deficit and high inflation.

"The IMF Board has approved the revival of our EFF program. We should now be getting the 7th & 8th tranche of $1.17 billion," Ismail said on Twitter.

The IMF's resident representative in Islamabad did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Pakistan's 36-month, $6 billion Extended Fund Facility programme, which it entered in 2019, has been stalled since earlier this year as it struggled to meet targets set by the lender.