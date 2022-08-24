Thai court suspends PM Prayuth pending term limit review

Thailand's Constitutional Court suspended Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha from official duties on Wednesday, after it decided to hear a petition to review his legally mandated eight-year term limit.

The court's surprise move came in response to a petition by opposition parties that Prayuth, the army chief when he first seized power in a 2014 coup, should have his time as premier heading the former military junta count towards the term limit.

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan is expected to take over as interim leader, Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam told reporters on Monday.

Though Prayuth could still be restored to his position when the court makes its ruling, the move to suspend him threw Thai politics into disarray, with a general election due by May next year.

Prayuth will have 15 days to respond, the court told media in a statement, adding that a panel of judges ruled five to four in favour of his suspension, starting from Wednesday.

"The court has considered the petition and related documents and sees that the facts from the petition are cause for questioning as demanded," it said.