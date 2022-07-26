Pakistan's digital ID card locks out millions

After three years of repeated attempts to get her digital national identity card, Rubina - a woman from the Pakistani city of Karachi - decided to take her battle to court, winning a landmark victory.

Until then, Pakistanis had not been able to get the Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) unless they presented their father's ID card - an impossibility for many people, including those like Rubina who were raised by single mothers.

The card is vital to vote, access government benefits including public schools and healthcare, open a bank account or apply for jobs.

"I would turn up there, and be told to bring my father's card," said Rubina, 21.