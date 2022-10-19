    বাংলা

    Indonesia reports 99 child deaths from acute kidney injury this year

    The rise in fatalities comes as Gambia's government probes the death of 70 children from AKI linked to paracetamol syrups used to treat fever

    Reuters
    Published : 19 Oct 2022, 09:56 AM
    Updated : 19 Oct 2022, 09:56 AM

    Close to 100 children in Indonesia have died from acute kidney injury (AKI) so far this year, a health ministry official said on Wednesday, as a team of experts investigates the spike in cases.

    The rise in fatalities comes as Gambia's government probes the death of 70 children from AKI linked to paracetamol syrups used to treat fever, which contained excessive levels of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol.

    Officials at Indonesia's food and drug agency said those products were not available locally and the ingredients they were comprised of had now been banned from all child medicinal syrups sold in the country.

    As of Oct 18. Indonesian authorities have identified 206 cases of AKI among children, with 99 fatalities, health ministry spokesperson Mohammad Syahril said on Wednesday.

    "As a preventive measure, the ministry has asked all health workers in all health facilities to temporarily stop prescribing or providing any liquid or syrup medication until our research and investigation is completed," he told a news conference, adding that 65% of cases had been treated in Jakarta.

    The ministry has purchased specialist medicines for AKI to address the spike, he said, while an investigation into the cause continues.

    Indonesia has formed an expert team to look into the AKI spike among children, comprised of local health and paediatrics officials and World Health Organization (WHO) representatives. WHO experts investigating cases in Gambia were being consulted.

    A health ministry letter dated Oct. 18 and seen by Reuters requested hospitals collect all medicines that families had given to those children admitted with AKI, so toxicology tests could be conducted.

    In the same letter, it said chemists should halt the sale of syrup-based medicine until further notice.

    RELATED STORIES
    People wait in a queue to buy petrol at a closed fuel station, amid the country's economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 16, 2022.
    Sri Lanka approves law to liberalise petroleum imports
    The island of 22 million people is caught in the throes of a severe foreign exchange shortage that has left it struggling to import sufficient essentials
    People ride a rickshaw (tuk tuk) on a flooded road, following rains during the monsoon season in Hyderabad, Pakistan Aug 24, 2022. REUTERS
    Pakistan seeks billions of dollars after floods
    The country needs 'huge sums of money' for 'mega undertakings' such as rebuilding roads, bridges and other infrastructure damaged or washed away, the country's PM said
    Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe looks on during an interview with Reuters at Presidential Secretariat, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka Aug 18, 2022.
    Sri Lanka president discusses debt restructuring with China
    The country is facing its worst economic crisis in more than seven decades and is renegotiating around $30 billion of foreign debt with bilateral creditors
    Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel check the bags of a scooterist as part of security checking in Srinagar, October 12, 2021.
    India axes rule on Kashmir voting rights
    Kashmir is claimed in full but ruled in part by nuclear arch-rivals India and Pakistan, who have fought two of their three wars over control of the Himalayan territory

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher