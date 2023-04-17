    বাংলা

    Indian police arrest soldier over killings at military base

    'Personal enmity' motivated the killings of four soldiers in their sleep, the local police chief said

    Reuters
    Published : 17 April 2023, 10:18 AM
    Updated : 17 April 2023, 10:18 AM

    Police in India's northern border state of Punjab have arrested a soldier in connection with last week's killing of four others at a military base, they said on Monday.

    The four were shot dead in their sleep in barracks at the Bathinda military base early on Wednesday.

    The killings were suspected to have been motivated by "personal enmity", district police chief Gulneet Singh Khurana told reporters.

    If found guilty, the soldier faces the penalty of expulsion from the army, a court-martial and criminal prosecution in the civilian courts, the last of which could bring a life term or even a capital sentence.

    In a statement, the Indian Army said that on interrogation, the soldier had "confessed to his involvement" in stealing an assault rifle and killing four colleagues.

    "Initial investigations indicate that this was apparently due to personal reasons or animosity," it added.

    It said the soldier told police he hid the rifle, stolen on Apr 9, before retrieving it for use in the shooting on Apr 12, at a time when he was on sentry duty.

    Later he threw the weapon into a sewage pit from which it was recovered, the army said, adding that the soldier had tried to divert suspicion from himself by saying he had seen two men flee.

    "The Indian Army practices zero tolerance of such acts of indiscipline," it added, vowing to ensure punishment according to the law.

    RELATED STORIES
    Indian army soldiers stand next to a barricade outside a military base, after a firing incident in Bathinda, India, Apr 12, 2023.
    Indian soldier dies at same base where 4 others killed
    The soldier died of a gunshot wound but his death is not related to the killing of four soldiers there hours earlier, the Indian army says
    File photo. ADGPI - Indian Army/Facebook
    4 killed in 'firing incident' in military station: India army
    The incident was "not a terror attack", police said and a defence source said an unknown number of shooters were at large at the base in Bathinda city
    Rescue team members search for survivors after an avalanche in the northeastern state of Sikkim, India, Apr 4, 2023.
    Indian rescuers scour site of deadly avalanche for more victims
    Rescue teams on Tuesday pulled 20 survivors from the snow that engulfed the road to the Nathu La pass, between Sikkim and the Chinese region of Tibet
    Women walk through a wheat field on their way to cast their votes at a polling station during the second phase of general election in Amroha, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, India, Apr 18, 2019.
    India should keep lid on wheat exports: flour millers
    Exports of the grain from India, the world's second biggest producer, surged after Russia's invasion of Ukraine boosted global prices

    Opinion

    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global diesel prices fall as economic slowdown intensifies
    John Kemp