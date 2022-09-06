Hasina, Modi highlight cooperation for stability, prosperity in South Asia

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi emphasised cooperation between the two nations for economic prosperity and stability in South Asia.

Their hope was reflected during a joint news briefing after official talks between the prime ministers at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Tuesday, the second day of Hasina’s four-day state visit to India.

After the talks, Hasina and Modi oversaw the signing of seven memoranda of understanding between the two countries.

“I reiterated that India is the most important and closest neighbour of Bangladesh. Bangladesh-India bilateral relations are known to be the role model for neighbourhood diplomacy,” she said.