    Five policemen die in separate terror attacks in Pakistan

    At least 12 people, including nine personnel and three civilians, were injured in the incident

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 21 July 2023, 08:08 AM
    Updated : 21 July 2023, 08:08 AM

    At least five policemen have died while 12 others, including three civilians, suffered injuries when terrorists attacked an official compound in Bara and a police post near Peshawar within a span of a few hours.

    Two suicide bombers were intercepted by policemen at the entrance of the administrative complex and police station around 11am on Thursday, reports Dawn.

    Police engaged the bombers in a gun battle, leaving one of the attackers dead, while the other blew himself up. A portion of the building collapsed following the explosion.

    DPO Salim Abbasi said police were on high alert after receiving intelligence about a possible attack and worked on a well-coordinated plan which saved the area from huge destruction.

    The complex is usually visited by a large number of people, but due to strict security arrangements that were put in place on the basis of intelligence about the possible attack many lives were saved, he added.

    Police said a car had been impounded from the site, which they believed was used by the attackers to reach the place.

    The offices of the Counter Terrorism Department, an intelligence agency, and the district administration were also located in the building that came under attack, according to Dawn.

    Officials of the bomb disposal unit said seven to eight kilograms of explosives were used by the suicide bombers, adding that they had recovered pieces of hand grenades.

