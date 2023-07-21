Five policemen die in separate terror attacks in Pakistan

At least five policemen have died while 12 others, including three civilians, suffered injuries when terrorists attacked an official compound in Bara and a police post near Peshawar within a span of a few hours.

Two suicide bombers were intercepted by policemen at the entrance of the administrative complex and police station around 11am on Thursday, reports Dawn.

Police engaged the bombers in a gun battle, leaving one of the attackers dead, while the other blew himself up. A portion of the building collapsed following the explosion.

DPO Salim Abbasi said police were on high alert after receiving intelligence about a possible attack and worked on a well-coordinated plan which saved the area from huge destruction.