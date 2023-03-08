Without cross-border flood alerts, disaster risk grows in Nepal

While some monitoring equipment and early warning systems are in place to alert downstream communities, a lack of cross-border information sharing among Himalayan nations - among them China, India and Nepal - is handicapping protection efforts, analysts warn.

"Many dangerous glacial lakes are in Tibet. If they burst, it will directly impact Nepal and the damage will be much larger than the Melamchi disaster,” warned Narendra Khanal, a former head of geography at Nepal's Tribhuvan University.

DANGEROUS LAKES

Northern Nepal borders China for almost 1,400 km (860 miles) and the country's main rivers - the Koshi, Gandaki and Karnali - flow in from Tibet.

Maps published by the intergovernmental International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) and the UN Development Programme (UNDP) show 3,624 glacial lakes along the three river basins in 2020, 2,070 of them in Nepal, 1,509 in China and 45 in India.

Of those, 47 are considered at particular risk of outburst, 25 of them in Tibet, the agencies said.

But little real-time information is shared across international borders on the state of the lakes, even as they grow in size, because formal data sharing mechanisms are largely still not in place, analysts said.

That is raising fears in downstream communities, which are themselves growing in size, that killer floods could arrive with little warning.

“We are not serious regarding the disaster of glacial lake outbursts," said Deepak KC, a climate change resilience expert with UNDP in Kathmandu.

The 2016 collapse of a one-hectare glacial lake in Tibet caused $200 million in damage along the Bhote Koshi river system in Nepal, he said, sweeping away 125 homes and a hydropower plant, though not causing any deaths.

But "other lakes are 200 times larger than that one and can explode at any time. What will be our situation when that happens?" he asked.

ASKING FOR DATA

As the danger from Himalayan glacial lakes grows, researchers and officials have sought more formal sharing of lake data and early warnings among Nepal, China and India, they said.

Kamal Ram Joshi, director general of Nepal's Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, said his agency had requested real-time data on the status of glacial lakes on shared river systems from China and India but had so far not had a positive response.