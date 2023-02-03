    বাংলা

    Indian police arrest 1,800 men in crackdown on underage marriage

    The United Nations estimates that the country is home to the largest number of child brides in the world at around 223 million

    Reuters
    Published : 3 Feb 2023, 08:53 AM
    Updated : 3 Feb 2023, 08:53 AM

    Police in Assam have arrested more than 1,800 men for marrying or arranging marriages to underage girls, launching what the eastern Indian state's chief minister said on Friday was the start of a sustained crackdown on the practice.

    Police began the arrests on Thursday night, and more were likely, including of people helping to register such marriages in temples and mosques, Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

    "Child marriage is the primary reason behind child pregnancy, which in turn is responsible for high maternal and infant mortality rates," he said.

    Marriage under 18 is illegal in India, but the law is openly flouted.

    The United Nations estimates that the country is home to the largest number of child brides in the world at around 223 million. Nearly 1.5 million underage girls get married there every year, UN children's agency UNICEF said in a 2020 report.

    "From Muslims to Hindus, Christians, tribal people to those belonging to the tea garden communities, there are men from all faiths and communities who got arrested for this heinous social crime," Sarma said.

    The Assam government has registered cases related to child marriage against 4,004 people, he added.

    RELATED STORIES
    People walk past the main entrance of Sri Lanka's Central Bank in Colombo, Sri Lanka March 24, 2017. REUTERS
    Sri Lanka bondholders ready for debt restructuring talks
    The talks with the island nation’s authorities are consistent with the parameters of the IMF Programme, their legal adviser say
    Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attends a summit on climate resilience in Pakistan, months after deadly floods in the country, at the United Nations, in Geneva, Switzerland, Jan 9, 2023. REUTERS
    IMF giving Pakistan tough time over funds: PM
    Sharif made the comments in a meeting he chaired to prepare a response to Monday's mosque bombing that killed more than 100 people
    A view shows residential buildings and hotels in Joshimath, in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, Jan 16, 2023. In January, cracks developed in more than 800 homes in Joshimath, 100 km from the border with China. Some houses crumbled completely, forcing hundreds of occupants to evacuate. Officials halted road construction work near the town, fearful of a bigger collapse.
    Cracks begin to show in India's Himalayan building spree
    Mountainsides were cut away 'without adequate prior site studies' leading to landslides, subsidence and collateral damage to ecology and social infrastructure, according to a report by a Supreme Court ...
    A man pulls his animals while others go to salvage their belongings amid rising flood water, following rains and floods during the monsoon season on the outskirts of Bhan Syedabad, Pakistan, Sept 8, 2022.
    Can Pakistan break cycle of destruction in flood rebuilding?
    More than 1,700 people were killed and 8 million were displaced in the last nationwide flooding

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher