July 22 2022

    বাংলা

    Crisis-hit Sri Lanka swears in new prime minister

    His appointment comes a day after six-time prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the country's new president

    Reuters
    Published : 22 July 2022, 5:57 AM
    Updated : 22 July 2022, 5:57 AM

    Senior Sri Lankan lawmaker Dinesh Gunawardena was sworn in on Friday as the new prime minister, his office said, a day after the swearing-in of a new president as the Indian Ocean nation grapples with its worst economic crisis in decades.

    The event came just hours after security forces raided a protest camp on government grounds in the main city of Colombo and cleared part of it, with at least nine arrests, as the new administration moves to crack down on protesters.

    A former minister from the Podujana Peramuna party, Gunawardena took the oath of office in the presence of Wickremesinghe, seated in front of uniformed military officers in a room packed with lawmakers and officials.

    The rest of the cabinet is expected to be sworn in later on Friday.

    Sri Lanka's crisis, the result of economic mismanagement and the fallout of conflict in Ukraine, sparked months of mass protests and eventually forced then president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee the country.

    Wickremesinghe declared a state of emergency while seeking a bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

    RELATED STORIES
    Sri Lankan forces raid anti-government protest camp as new president takes office
    Sri Lankan forces raid anti-government protest camp
    Media footage shows soldiers in riot gear and armed with assault rifles tearing down the camp
    India elects first president from tribal community
    India elects first president from tribal community
    Lawmakers chose India's first president from the country's tribal communities on Thursday, which could boost the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party among marginalised groups ahead of the 2 ...
    Sri Lanka's new president to appoint ally of ousted Rajapaksa as PM
    Sri Lanka's new president to appoint ally of ousted Rajapaksa as PM
    New Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe will appoint an ally of the ousted Rajapaksa dynasty as prime minister, four sources said on Thursday, a day after urging unity to find a way out of the c ...
    Sri Lanka swears in new president amid economic meltdown and soaring inflation
    Sri Lanka swears in new president amid economic meltdown and soaring inflation
    Veteran politician Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as Sri Lanka's new president on Thursday, a day after winning a vote in parliament and urging the island nation to come together to find a way out ...

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher