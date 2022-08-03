    বাংলা

    Sri Lanka to restart bailout talks with IMF in August

    President Ranil Wickremesinghe told the parliament that they are confident of successfully completing discussions

    Reuters
    Published : 3 August 2022, 06:24 AM
    Updated : 3 August 2022, 06:24 AM

    Sri Lanka's new President Ranil Wickremesinghe told parliament on Wednesday that talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout package would restart in August, as the country wrestles with its worst economic crisis in decades.

    "We are confident of successfully completing discussions," Wickremesinghe said in a speech, in which he also called on lawmakers to come together to form an all-party government.

    Wickremesinghe took office last month after his predecessor, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, fled the country and then quit following mass protests over his mishandling of the economy.

