SUPPORTING COMMUNITIES TO BUILD BACK BETTER

At first glance, the homes designed by Lari resemble traditional village architecture known in Pakistan as chauhras.

But their seemingly simple exteriors mask innovative designs, inspired by indigenous building techniques from rural Pakistan but re-engineered to not only stop the houses from being flooded, but make them more sustainable and green.

The prefabricated bamboo structures - which sit on raised platforms - have lime-hardened mud walls that keep out water, while the roofs consist of bamboo covered with straw matting, a layer of tarpaulin, and pozzolana, a waterproofing material.

"Except for bamboo, which needs to be bought from the nearest town or city, the straw, earth and grass for matting are procured from around villages and freely available," Lari said.

Lime absorbs carbon dioxide from air and bamboo sequesters carbon as it grows, making the homes good for the environment, she said.

The houses take a week to build, compared to about three weeks for mud huts and up to two months for permanent cement homes. They can be built for under $87, which is less than a tenth of the cost of cement structures, according to Lari's NGO.

It is teaching villagers to build their own homes through workshops and has released a series of tutorials on YouTube.

"Every one of the vulnerable should learn to build safe structures so that they are not displaced and they are able to fend for themselves (when a disaster strikes)," said Lari, who this month won the 2023 Royal Gold Medal from The Royal Institute of British Architects for her relief architecture.