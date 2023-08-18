74 dead as Indian state suffers losses in billions due to heavy rain

The death toll from rain-related incidents in India’s Himachal Pradesh state has hit 74, private broadcaster NDTV reports.

Two people have been killed in Chamba, and the body of another was recovered from the rubble of a Shiva temple in Shimla on Thursday.

Torrential rains triggered three major landslides in Shimla, as Himachal Pradesh has been hit by 113 landslides in the 55 days since the monsoon began.