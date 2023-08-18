74 dead as Indian state suffers losses in billions due to heavy rain

The death toll from rain-related incidents in India’s Himachal Pradesh state has hit 74, private broadcaster NDTV reports.
Two people have been killed in Chamba, and the body of another was recovered from the rubble of a Shiva temple in Shimla on Thursday.
Torrential rains triggered three major landslides in Shimla, as Himachal Pradesh has been hit by 113 landslides in the 55 days since the monsoon began.
The Public Works Department has suffered a loss of Rs 24.91 billion, while the National Highways Authority of India reported a loss of Rs 10 billion, according to NDTV.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that rebuilding the infrastructure damaged by the recent landslides is a "mountain-like challenge".
Experts say that frequent landslides are caused by poorly planned constructions in the ecologically fragile Himalayas, depleting forest cover, and structures near streams that block water flow.
The state experienced heavy rains for three consecutive days from Sunday. The rains decreased after Tuesday, and there were only light showers at some places on Thursday.
Tourism and the apple trade, the driving force behind the state's economy, are the worst affected. Taxi drivers, who used to earn Rs 2,000 daily, now report a 10-fold decrease in earnings. Hotels and guest houses, which usually have a 50-60% occupancy, have said it has come down to just 5%.