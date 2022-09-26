    বাংলা

    Pakistani military helicopter crashes killing six soldiers

    The helicopter crashes during a ‘flying mission’ near Harnai in the province of Balochistan

    Reuters
    Published : 26 Sept 2022, 05:37 AM
    Updated : 26 Sept 2022, 05:37 AM

    A Pakistani military helicopter crashed in the southwest area of the country late on Sunday killing all six soldiers on board, including two officers, the military said on Monday.

    The helicopter crashed during a "flying mission" near Harnai in the province of Balochistan, the military's public relations wing said in a statement. No reason for the crash was given.

    RELATED STORIES
    Pakistan's finance minister says he will formally resign from role
    Pakistan finance minister to resign from role
    Miftah Ismail is the fifth finance minister to be replaced in less than four years as Pakistan's economy has witnessed persistent turbulence
    Family, supporters demand justice in alleged murder of Indian woman
    Family demands justice in murder of Indian woman
    Police found the body of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari on Saturday near a bridge over the River Ganges in Rishikesh city
    Blast near Kabul mosque after Friday prayers kills at least seven people
    7 dead in blast near Kabul mosque
    Children were among dead while at least 41 were injured, according to Kabul police
    Joint Bangladesh-Nepal expedition aims to be first to climb Himalaya’s Dogari Himal peak
    Joint Bangladesh-Nepal expedition to climb Dogari Himal peak
    Eight mountaineers from the two countries will try to be the first to ascend the 21,443 ft-high peak

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher