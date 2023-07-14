    বাংলা

    Heavy rain hits South Korea causing power cuts and evacuations

    Over 4,000 households have experienced power cuts in the capital, Seoul, with 135 people forced to evacuate nationwide

    Reuters
    Published : 14 July 2023, 03:57 AM
    Updated : 14 July 2023, 03:57 AM

    The South Korean government put officials on high alert for the height of the summer monsoon season as torrential rain swept across the country on Friday, causing power cuts and forcing more than a hundred people to evacuate their homes.

    Over 4,000 households have experienced power cuts in the capital, Seoul, due to the heavy rain that began on Sunday with 135 people forced to evacuate nationwide, as of 6 a.m., according to the Ministry of Interior and Safety.

    One person is missing in the southern city of Busan while one has been injured in South Jeolla Province.

    In a meeting with government agencies, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said ensuring "no casualties were caused" was of utmost importance and ordered officials to stay on alert. More than 10,500 police were put on traffic duty and increased patrols.

    Last summer, the capital city of Seoul was hit with floods caused by the heaviest rain in 115 years, inundating semi-basement flats in low-lying neighbourhoods, including in the largely affluent Gangnam district.

    North Korea has also been getting heavy rains and might open floodgates at dams on rivers flowing across the border between the two Koreas, Han added.

    "Heavy rain is expected in Hwanghae Province and we need to thoroughly prepare for the possibility that North Korea might release water from its Hwanggang Dam," he said, referring to the North's central region.

    Such water releases, often without notice by Pyongyang, have caused sudden surge of water in rivers that in previous years caused flooding and resulted in deaths in the South.

    The Unification Ministry, which handles relations with the North, said on Friday it again sent a message last month requesting notice in the event of water release but received no response.

    RELATED STORIES
    Passengers wait for their train in front of a TV broadcasting a news report on North Korea firing a ballistic missile off its east coast, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, July 12, 2023.
    N Korea says longest test launch was Hwasong-18 ICBM
    The Hwasong-18 is the North's first ICBM to use solid propellants, which can allow faster deployment of missiles during a war
    Passengers wait for their train in front of a TV broadcasting a news report on North Korea firing a ballistic missile off its east coast, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, July 12, 2023.
    N Korea fires suspected ICBM ahead of S Korea, Japan summit
    The launch came after heated complaints from North Korea in recent days, accusing American spy planes of violating airspace in its economic zones
    Pediatrician Song Jong-geun performs a medical treatment on a baby as his mother Jung Seung-yeon, 38, looks on at his pediatric clinic in Seoul, South Korea, June 14, 2023.
    S Korean doctors flee paediatrics as low birth rate bites
    The number of paediatric clinics and hospitals in the capital has fallen by 12.5% over the five years to 2022, to just 456
    People watch a TV broadcasting a news report on North Korea firing what it called a space satellite toward the south, in Seoul, South Korea, May 31, 2023.
    Why N Korea's satellite launch attempt may be 'first of many'
    Since 1998, North Korea has launched five satellites, two of which appeared to have made it into orbit, including in its last attempt in 2016

    Opinion

    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan