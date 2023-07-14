Heavy rain hits South Korea causing power cuts and evacuations

The South Korean government put officials on high alert for the height of the summer monsoon season as torrential rain swept across the country on Friday, causing power cuts and forcing more than a hundred people to evacuate their homes.

Over 4,000 households have experienced power cuts in the capital, Seoul, due to the heavy rain that began on Sunday with 135 people forced to evacuate nationwide, as of 6 a.m., according to the Ministry of Interior and Safety.

One person is missing in the southern city of Busan while one has been injured in South Jeolla Province.