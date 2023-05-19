India says defence production exceeds $12 billion for first time

India's defence production rose more than 12% last fiscal year and crossed the 1 trillion rupee ($12 billion) threshold for the first time, the government said on Friday, as the country tries to reduce its reliance on imports from countries such as Russia.

India, the world's largest arms importer in the past decade, depends on Russia for nearly half of its military supplies. But the war in Ukraine has held up of Russian spares critical for India to maintain its tank and fighter jet fleets, and delayed the delivery of Russian air defence systems.

The value of India's local defence production jumped to 1.07 trillion rupees in the year that ended on March 31 and was expected to rise further once data from some private defence companies came in, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.