    Landslide in Pakistan's Khyber Pass buries trucks, dozens feared trapped

    Reuters
    Published : 18 April 2023, 04:36 AM
    A landslide during a thunder and lightning storm on the main road through northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pass buried at least 10 trucks on Tuesday and dozens of people were feared trapped, officials said.

    "Ten to 15 trucks were completely or partially covered by the landslide close to the Torkham border due to a lightning strike during the storm," Abdul Nasir Khan, deputy commissioner of the Khyber district, said.

    Three injured people had been found and rescue teams were searching for more survivors, officials said.

    The landslide took place in the early hours of Tuesday on the main route connecting Pakistan with land-locked Afghanistan.

