    বাংলা

    India's push to regulate crypto gains IMF, US support at G20

    India for several years debated drafting a law to regulate or even ban cryptocurrencies but has not made a final decision

    Reuters
    Published : 26 Feb 2023, 04:58 AM
    Updated : 26 Feb 2023, 04:58 AM

    A push by Group of 20 (G20) president India to regulate cryptocurrencies gained support from both the International Monetary Fund and the United States on Saturday as finance chiefs of the bloc wrap up two-days of talks.

    India has said it wants a collective global effort to deal with problems posed by cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, and the finance ministry said it had held a seminar for G20 member states to discuss how to come up with a common framework.

    Speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Bengaluru, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said it was "critical" to put in place a strong regulatory framework but added that the United States had not suggested any outright bans.

    "We haven't suggested outright banning of crypto activities, but it is critical to put in place a strong regulatory framework," Yellen said. "We're working with other governments."

    Earlier, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told reporters after co-chairing a meeting with Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman that banning crypto should be an option.

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has for several years debated drafting a law to regulate or even ban cryptocurrencies but has not made a final decision. The Reserve Bank of India has said that cryptocurrencies should be banned as they are akin to a Ponzi scheme.

    On Thursday, the IMF laid out a nine-point action plan for how countries should treat crypto assets, with point number one a plea not to give cryptocurrencies legal tender status.

    Such efforts have become a priority for authorities, the fund said, after the collapse of a number of crypto exchanges and assets over the last couple of years, adding that doing nothing was now "untenable".

    RELATED STORIES
    FILE PHOTO: Lines for fuel at a gas station in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. With no end in sight to the national economic crisis that led them to take to the streets, protesters in Sri Lanka are digging in against a president they blame for crashing the economy.
    Sri Lanka postpones local elections, citing lack of funds
    The polls, previously planned for Mar 9, have been put on hold due to a funding shortage. A fresh date will be announced on Mar 3
    The logo of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is pictured on a reception desk at the head office in Karachi, Pakistan Jul 16, 2019.
    Pakistan set to increase interest rates in off-cycle review: investors
    The South Asian nation is facing pressure to mend its finances amid a $1 billion loan it is seeking from the International Monetary Fund
    Truck drivers Lal Singh, Vijay Mehra and Tilak Raj pose for a picture near parked trucks next to the Ambuja Cements Limited plant owned by Adani Group in Darlaghat, Solan district in the state of Himachal Pradesh, India, Feb 16, 2023.
    Hindenburg report a godsend in Adani dispute: Indian truckers
    Around 7,000 truck owners and drivers in India's Himachal Pradesh reached a settlement with Adani four weeks after US-based Hindenburg Research accused the group of stock manipulation and improper use ...
    Indus River.
    Could focus on climate ease water woes between India and Pakistan?
    As Indus Basin is already dealing with climate change impacts, reduced river flows will have 'significant impacts on various sectors of the economy', a glacier expert says

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher